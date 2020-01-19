Paul’s 30 lead Thunder past short-handed Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) dunks between Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (AP) — Chris Paul matched a season high with 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night.

Portland had just eight active players.

Portland’s Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team. Portland coach Terry Stotts declined comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. added a career-high 30.