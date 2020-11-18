Payton Pritchard: Embracing the process of an NBA Draft like none other

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard celebrates a basket against Michigan during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Oregon won 71-70 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of the 2020 NBA Draft, Payton Pritchard is all business.

“For me, I’m not there yet. I’m just waiting for that moment.”

The moment his name is called, the moment a childhood dream is realized, the moment the former Oregon Duck goes from NBA hopeful to NBA rookie.

Pritchard spent much of the summer preparing for a draft whose date was constantly changing. He was in his garage showing off dribble skills. He was in gyms when he could find them open. He was taking his nutrition and sleep schedule to a level he’s never been able to before.

“With the quarantine, you don’t really have much going on so you can really have your sleep schedule, your hydration, your nutrition on point,” he said.

Now, he’s preparing to see his dream realized from his childhood home in West Linn with several family members.

The NBA sent lights and cameras so when his name is called, the reaction can be caught live.

Pritchard is looking forward to this moment, the one his dream is realized, but recognizes it’s simply a moment, and the real dream is the work that comes after.

“I’m trying to stay ready and keep working out because it’s such a quick turnaround,” Pritchard explained. “I can’t get too high because the season starts and it’s really going to be a grind then.”

Pritchard has worked out in person for several teams, and spent time in Los Angeles working out with several NBA players. While his legacy in the league is just beginning, he already knows what he wants it to be.

“I’m still writing my story,” Pritchard said. “But for me I really hang my hat on being a competitor and my work ethic. So, whenever my career is done I want people to look at me and think, ‘Payton got the most out of himself. He is that player because of his work ethic and his competitive nature.'”

The NBA Draft is on Wednesday, Nov. 18.