The point guard is in an interesting period in his NBA career

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Year 2 of Payton Pritchard’s basketball camp is underway at West Linn High School, and he’s implementing lessons he learned from the first year.

“I’m going to do more things where they get to watch me work out and see how hard I go and routines I do. I’m going to be more involved a little bit,” said Pritchard. “Kids are visual learners so sometimes they need to see other people ahead of them.”

It may be the second year of his camp, but he’s going into the fourth year of his NBA career.

This past week was an interesting one for the point guard as fellow Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Crazy,” said Pritchard of the trade right before the NBA Draft. “I mean, there’s still a lot of stuff happening. A lot of stuff we’ll find out shortly so, I’m looking forward to it.”

Pritchard has been vocal about wanting more time on the court.

He has one more year on his deal with the Celtics, but there are reports that he’d like to be traded this offseason if he doesn’t have more playing time next year.

This year he averaged 5.6 points per game in 13.4 minutes.

“We’re talking through it right now with the Celtics. Like I said, I think everything is going to work itself out, and we’ll find the right situation, whether that be in Boston or not,” said Pritchard.

If it is Boston, it’s clear that how last season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals certainly motivates him.

“I think it was a little bit disappointing for our team. Obviously, going to the championship last year, we had aspirations of winning it this year and taking that next step,” said Pritchard. “Obviously, the job didn’t get done, so there’s more work we have to do.”

Regardless of what happens this offseason for the Oregon alum, he won’t be changing his outlook.

“When I look back at my career, I want to look back and think that I put everything into it, and I got the most out of my body. I just don’t want to have any regrets. I always take the mindset of I want to bet on myself and leave it all out there,” said Pritchard.

If you couldn’t make it out for Payton’s camp this week, he’ll have another camp from August 1-3, also at West Linn High School. Grades 3-6 go from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grades 7-10 going from noon to 3 p.m.. Cost per camper is $350.