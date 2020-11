PORTLAND (KOIN) — Payton Pritchard, the 2020 Pac-12 player of the year and record setting guard from the University of Oregon was selected 26th overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.

Pritchard averaged 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists throughout his career with the Ducks. Pritchard did have a career year as a senior averaging 20 points four rebounds and five assists.