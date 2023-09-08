These two teams last faced off in the 2022 quarterfinals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Week 2 battle between two heavyweights is featured Friday night in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Coming off a state championship in 2021, followed by an appearance in the semifinals last season, Central Catholic will travel to Beaverton for a 7 p.m. kick against Jesuit, a fellow perennial prep football power.

These two teams last faced off in the 2022 quarterfinals. Even though Jesuit came in as the higher-ranked team, Central Catholic pulled off the 23-20 upset to advance.

Another key game a part of KOIN 6 Blitz’s Friday coverage is a 7 p.m. contest between Newberg and Lincoln. It will be the first game at Lincolin’s brand-new home field.

Other games include:

Roseburg at Nelson (7 p.m.)

Southridge at Grant (7 p.m.)

Sandy at Tigard (7 p.m.)

