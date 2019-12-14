Perry rushes for 304 yards, leads No. 21 Navy past Army

President Donald Trump attended the game and performed the coin flip

by: DAN GELSTON/The Associated Press

Donavan Lynch, Malcolm Perry

Navy’s Malcolm Perry (10) leaps over Army’s Donavan Lynch (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Navy beat Army 31-7 in the 120th meeting of the rivalry game.

The 21st-ranked Mids had lost three straight games in the series to Army. Malcolm Perry rushed for 304 yards and two touchdowns for Navy.

President Donald Trump attended the game and performed the coin flip. Trump sat on the Army side of the field in the first half and crossed the field to the Navy side for the second half.

President Donald Trump throws the coin before the start of the Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Navy leads the series 61-52-7.

