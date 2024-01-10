Team announces Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be an off-season of change for the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced Wednesday morning that head coach Pete Carroll will be replaced after a 9-8 season ended without a playoff appearance.

According to the statement from the team, Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.

In 14 years with the team, Carroll put together an overall record of 137-89, including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015 and the team’s first-ever Super Bowl Championship in 2014.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

The statement from the team says the franchise and Carroll “amicably agreed” to an evolution in his role from head coach to the advisory position.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier on Wednesday.