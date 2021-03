LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Warith Alatishe (C) #10 of the Oregon State Beavers holds up the most outstanding player award as the team celebrates their 70-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Portland, Ore. (KOIN/AP) — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Beavers’ historic victory also means the program’s five-year absence from the NCAA Tournament will come to an end. The team will find out its first round opponent at 3 p.m. PST on CBS.