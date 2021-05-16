Photos: Chará, Loría score, Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-0

by: The Associated Press

Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) battle for the ball against San Jose Earthquakes defender Luciano Abecasis (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Timbers won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Yimmi Chará and Marvin Loría’ each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night.

Chará opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson’s pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards. The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on Loría’s header, assisted by Williamson.

The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers’ Claudio Bravo’s in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski’s low attempt to safety.

  • Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse (17) goes up for a header against San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Florian Jungwirth (23) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Jose Earthquakes forward Andres Rios (25) heads the ball away from Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) heads the ball away from San Jose Earthquakes defender Luciano Abecasis (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) battle for the ball against San Jose Earthquakes defender Luciano Abecasis (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Timbers won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) is congratulated by Felipe Mora (9) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Timbers won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) scores a goal against San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (1) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers goalkeeper Logan Ketterer celebrates with Dario Zuparic (13) after blocking a penalty kick by San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers goalkeeper Logan Ketterer celebrates after blocking a penalty kick by San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers goalkeeper Logan Ketterer blocks a penalty kick by San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma (25) blocks a kick on goal by San Jose Earthquakes forward Andres Rios, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

