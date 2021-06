North Carolina A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis, right, wins the women’s 100 meters during the Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T swept the women’s 100 and 200 meters Saturday in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Southern California won its third outdoor women’s national title, with Texas A&M finishing second.

Sturgis won the 100 in a wind-aided 10.74 seconds, the fastest all-weather time in NCAA history. She then ran the 200 in 22.12, a personal best.