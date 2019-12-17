PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks’ 2019 road to the Rose Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Oregon Ducks rest up ahead of their upcoming showdown against Wisconsin for the 2020 Rose Bowl title, take a look back at the Ducks’ 2019 season.

The season started with a heartbreaking loss to Auburn; however, the Ducks found their momentum, ending the regular season 10-2 and becoming the Pac-12 Champions after defeating Utah earlier in December.

Take a look at Oregon’s season below:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Oregon lost to Auburn 27-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oregon players Deommodore Lenoir, left, Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze leap into the stands with Duck fans before the NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 77-6. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

The Oregon Duck, center, joins the student section in a cheer during an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks won 35-3. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Stanford linebacker Casey Toohill (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. The Ducks beat Stanford 21-6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 05: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks to throw the ball while being hit by Cameron Goode #19 of the California Golden Bears in the third quarter during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Oregon Duck mascot and the Colorado Buffalo mascot embrace during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 19: Mycah Pittman #4 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 36 yard touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 26: Camden Lewis #49 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Washington State Cougars 37-35 during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans throws as he is pressured by DJ Johnson #7, Troy Dye #35 and Isaac Slade-Matautia #41 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 16: Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 33-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during their game at Autzen Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

An Oregon fan reacts during the final seconds of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 31-28. (AP Photo/Matt York)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. #4 reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Steven Jones #74 and running back KJ Maduike #39 of the Oregon Ducks dance during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won the game 24-10. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Running back CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks is congratulated by Ryan Bay #87 after Verdell scored on a three yard touchdown run against the Utah Utes during the first half of the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on December 06, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Oregon Ducks players celebrate after the Ducks defeated the Utah Utes 37-15 in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on December 06, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Oregon Duck stands on the sidelines with a rose after they win the Pac 12 Championship. December 6, 2019 (KOIN)