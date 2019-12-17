PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks’ 2019 road to the Rose Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Oregon Ducks rest up ahead of their upcoming showdown against Wisconsin for the 2020 Rose Bowl title, take a look back at the Ducks’ 2019 season.
The season started with a heartbreaking loss to Auburn; however, the Ducks found their momentum, ending the regular season 10-2 and becoming the Pac-12 Champions after defeating Utah earlier in December.
Take a look at Oregon’s season below:
