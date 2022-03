PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Portland, another summer event is making its return for the 7th season — Pickles baseball!

Games feature a concert series, bobblehead giveaways and of course a chance to see Dillon T. Pickle.

The owner of the Portland Pickles Alan Miller shared what to expect this season and how to snag a seat. Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at picklestickets.com.