PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Pickles season doesn’t begin until May 30, but their promotional calendar is already filled for the 2023 season.

Pickles General Manager Parker Huffman told KOIN 6 News there are “a couple big” promotions already locked in.

“Pickle to the Moon Night, which all I can say is, we’re going to try to get a pickle into outer space,” Huffman said. “We’ll also have Picolas Cage Night. So will Nicolas Cage be in attendance? Maybe.”

There will also be a night for “California People Moving to Portland”, which will let Californians into a game for free.

The Pickles play their home games at Walker Stadium in Southeast Portland. Tickets for the season are on sale now.