In what could be her final season in a UP uniform, Frawley decided to make a change for her late father, Danny Frawley, a well-known Australian Rules footballer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When senior forward Keeley Frawley began her freshman year at the University of Portland in 2019, she had no clue that a few weeks later her world would be turned upside down.

“My dad is my why,” reflected Frawley. “Growing up I always got told that I’m mini him. Honestly, it annoyed me at the time hearing that. I was like, ‘I’m so not like my father. He’s big and gross,’ and I just hated that. But now that people say that, I couldn’t be more proud and happy to be the mini replica of him.”

Danny Frawley was a well-known Australian Rules footballer and commentator. After his playing days though, Frawley was open and public about his battle with depression.

A few weeks into being at UP as a freshman, Keeley called home via FaceTime for her dad’s 56th birthday and instantly knew things had taken a turn for the worst.

“He looked pretty vacant in the eyes, and I just knew that he was struggling,” said Frawley. “I texted him after the call, and I just said, ‘I want to let you know that I love you, and I miss you.’ I’m just so happy that I got to send that message to let him know.”

A day later while driving, Danny crashed his car into a tree. The accident was later ruled a suicide.

Frawley was in her dorm room when a coach and police officer came to deliver the news.

“I just get the phone, and my mom’s on the phone on the other side, and she’s crying, and I don’t know what’s happening,” said Frawley through tears. “I’m like, ‘Just tell me. Is everything okay? Is everything okay?’ My mom couldn’t say anything. She was just speechless. She was just crying. My sister grabbed the phone and told me, ‘Keeks, dad has passed away. Dad’s passed away.’ I remember throwing the phone and shaking and saying, ‘It’s not real. Where is he? What hospital is he at? It’s not real.’”

Despite the devastation, Frawley went on to be named to the All-WCC freshmen team that year and has played a key role on the Pilots ever since.

If she decides to not use her extra COVID year, this will be her last season in a Portland jersey.

She’s honored her father throughout her entire collegiate career, but she decided to make that even more tangible this year.

“I really wanted to dedicate this season to him. That is why I changed my number to #2,” said the forward, as that was her dad’s number when he played Australian Rules football. “I was originally four. It really helped me every day putting on that jersey representing me, the school, but also representing him. I just think that really changed my focus for the season.”

Frawley says her dad played a huge role in her choosing to play for Portland when she was in high school.

On the eve of what could be her final game in a UP jersey, she is now choosing to play for him.

“I feel like he would be really proud of me and just look at me with his cheeky smile and say, ‘I’m so proud of you, Keekers.”

If you or anyone else you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts call 988.

The Portland Pilots will take on Oklahoma in a 12 vs. 5 seed matchup on Saturday at 6 PM on ESPNU at UCLA.