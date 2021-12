PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is heading up north to Portland to take on the University of Portland Pilots this weekend.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4 starts at 6 p.m. on Portland’s CW.

KRCW, KOIN’s sister station, is the broadcast home for numerous Pilot games after reaching a partnership with the University of Portland.