Play-in time: Blazers, Grizzlies to play Game 1 on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, left, works the floor against Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Heroics were needed to get Portland and Memphis on the doorstep of the playoffs.

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard averaged more than 50 points to lead the way in three consecutive down-to-the-wire, season-on-the-line victories. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas became the first teammates in Memphis history to post triple-doubles in what turned out to be a must-win game as well.

And now, the mission isn’t done yet for either club.

Portland and Memphis meet Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series.