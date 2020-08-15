Play-in time: Blazers, Grizzlies to play Game 1 on Saturday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Heroics were needed to get Portland and Memphis on the doorstep of the playoffs.
For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard averaged more than 50 points to lead the way in three consecutive down-to-the-wire, season-on-the-line victories. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas became the first teammates in Memphis history to post triple-doubles in what turned out to be a must-win game as well.
And now, the mission isn’t done yet for either club.
Portland and Memphis meet Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.