PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A piece of United States amateur golf history sits on the Willamette River in southeast Portland where a local star is set to take center stage when Waverly Country Club hosts the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Portland’s own, Lara Tennant, is teeing it up at her home course to contend for the major title and is no stranger to United States golf association titles.

Two years ago, KOIN 6 News interviewed Tennant just before she won her third straight U.S. Senior Women’s amateur title. At the time, the United States Golf Association had just announced the U.S. Senior Women’s Open would make its way to Portland and the historic Waverley Country Club.

Now, that time has come for Tennant to tee it up with the greatest players of all-time at her home course in her hometown.

Tennant and her family have walked into the Waverley Country Club clubhouse countless times but now when she walks through the front door, she’s greeted with a poster — featuring all-time greats like Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster and Tennant herself — welcoming visitors to the site of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

(KOIN).

With her win at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship, Tennant automatically qualified to tee it up with these all-time greats at the Senior Tour Major in her own backyard.

“It’s amazing. There’s been a lot of anticipation,” Tennant said. “I expect to be very nervous. But I also expect once the gun goes off and the first shot’s hit — it’s just golf.”

Playing a major championship on her home course is a career highlight for Tennant but playing in front of your own crowd comes with some added pressure.

“I know in my heart I will be someplace I’ve never been before on the golf course,” Tennant explained. “It is more pressure no question… but I also have the comfort of being at home.”

Between the comfort of home, and having her family by her side, the 2023 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be a week Tennant will never forget.

“My goal is to enjoy the process, enjoy getting ready for the tournament, enjoy playing in the tournament and just doing the best I can,” Tennant said.

Golf has always been about family for Tennant. She recently caddied for her sister in the open qualifier at Waverly and will have her daughter Caroline on the bag when she tees up next month.

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open starts August 24 at Waverley Country Club.