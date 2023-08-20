Eight area high schools are represented on the 14-player squad.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was a big day for baseball in the Portland area.

It just so happens that the big event for baseball happened all the way in Jamestown, New York.

“I told everybody this morning, ‘Nobody expected us to be here, so why not go get a win?’” said pitcher-center fielder Paul Oellrich.

And that’s exactly what a Portland 15U Babe Ruth baseball team did. They beat a team from Connecticut 6-4 on Saturday to win the 13–15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.

“We’re, like, literally on top of the world because we’re the best team in the country and pretty much in the world,” said outfielder-pitcher Peter Chan. “It feels great to be a team from Portland and homegrown kids and win it all.”

Most of those homegrown kids have been playing baseball together on this team since they were 7 years old– over half of their lives.

“It just a community. It’s like family. They’re pretty much my brothers,” said Oellrich. “I hang out with them a couple times of a week outside of baseball. We have sleepovers and stuff. To get that win, it’s even more amazing with them.”

Eight different area high schools are represented between 14 players on the squad. Those schools are Franklin, Grant, McDaniel, Jefferson, Central Catholic, La Salle, Jesuit, and Battle Ground.

“It’s definitely a championship for all of Portland. We kind of had a motto this week: ‘For 503, for the city,’” said Oellrich, who added they’d break down huddles screaming “For 503” during the World Series.

The win doesn’t just mark a win for Portland, but really the whole Pacific Northwest, as local teams have not historically had success in the tournament in recent years.

“It kind of shows that maybe Portland is a bigger baseball hotbed than maybe people expect,” said Chan. “Hopefully it gets to MLB, and maybe they put a team in Portland.”

For the time being though, this feeling of euphoria is more than enough.

“I told my coach, he was like, ‘How do you feel?’ I said, ‘I feel like a national champion,’” said Oellrich with a big grin.