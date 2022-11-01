Portland Thorns star Christine Sinclair brought down the house during the title celebration at Providence Park, November 1, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of fans roared their love and approval for the Portland Thorns just days after the team won its third NWSL championship with a 2-0 victory over Kansas City.

Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Jeff Merkley were among the dignitaries who spoke to the fans gathered inside Providence Park. Players and Coach Rian Wilkinson also spoke during the ceremony.

But it was star Christine Sinclair, who has been with the Thorns for 10 years, who brought the house down when she announced she would return for another season — and then issued expletive directed toward Seattle which led the fans into a chant that lasted for about a minute.

The championship celebration is taking place at Providence Park, the Thorns’ home field, and fans from all over the city are gathering to join in appreciation of a very happy ending to a very turbulent season.

The atmosphere is certainly a festive one.