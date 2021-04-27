Portland ends 5-game skid with 3-point flurry at Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks to pass the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points with a career-high nine 3-pointers and Damian Lillard added 23 to help Portland snap a five-game losing streak with a 133-112 rout at Indiana. Simons was 9 of 10 from beyond the arc, one short of Lillard’s single-game franchise record, as the Trail Blazers shot a season-high 57.1% from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each had 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak and a 31-year streak of winning records at home end. The Pacers are 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season with seven games remaining.

