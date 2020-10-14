Portland misses shot to host 2025, 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland officially missed its shot to host the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced Tampa Bay and Phoenix were selected to host the upcoming collegiate tournaments over the two other finalists in contention — Portland and Columbus, Ohio. Tampa Bay will host in 2025 while Phoenix is slated to host in 2026.
The Moda Center has held previous NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Rounds, which included the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 — where the Oregon Ducks ultimately cut down the nets. Both the Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers have had great success with their recent basketball teams, giving way to an upswing in support for women’s sports in the state.
Along with announcing the Women’s Final Four locales, the NCAA released a list of 450 championship sites for the next few years. Among them include several Oregon-based selections:
- 2024 Women’s Basketball Regionals at the Moda Center in Portland
- 2026 Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds at the Moda Center in Portland.
- 2026 Women’s Gymnastics Regionals at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis
- 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 Outdoor Track & Field Finals at Hayward Field in Eugene
