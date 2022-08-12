PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mookie Cook is once again a Duck.

The Class of 2023 No. 4 prospect verbally recommitted to Oregon men’s basketball on Friday after rescinding his verbal commitment to the Ducks just a month and a half ago on June 29.

“I’m going to the University of Oregon,” Cook told 247Sports. “They just kept recruiting me and it was kind of the same deal and it just from talking to the other coaches and continuing to talk to Coach Altman it just felt like the overall best place for me.

“It is still the same thing, (Oregon) has always been my first love and it have always wanted to be there since I was young.”

It seems the tides turned in Cook’s recruitment when fellow five-star recruit Kwame Evans Jr. committed to the Ducks on Aug. 2. Many analysts came out shortly thereafter and said they believed that Cook would soon be returning to the Ducks’ fold, and 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that Evans and Cook wanted to play together in college.

When Cook de-committed from the Ducks, he thanked Dana Altman and the coaching staff for believing in him and also thanked the fans. He gave no reason for why he was reopening his recruitment.

Cook went to Jefferson High School his first two years of high school before attending Compass Prep in Arizona this past year and this upcoming season.

West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad is also a member of the Ducks 2023 recruiting class, which is sure to now be ranked in the top five recruiting classes in the country. The four-star point guard is currently ranked the #69 prospect in the country, per 247Sports.

“Those are my guys, it’s going to be great,” Cook told 247Sports. “I’ve been playing with Jackson for a long time now and this is going to be my first time playing with KJ. I talked to KJ and I love the way he plays because he’s unselfish and guards one through five. We’ll be able to do multiple things on the court, all three of us.”