Saturday's 1-0 win over Western Michigan has Pilots among final eight for the first time since 1995.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A goal from a defender and a lot of tough defending has the Portland Pilots headed to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament.

Centerback Delentz Pierre scored the goal in the 59th minute with a header from a corner kick and Portland beat Western Michigan 1-0 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Merlo Field.

The Pilots (15-2-3) will play either Pittsburgh or No. 1 Kentucky in next weekend’s quarterfinal round. Pitt and Kentucky play on Sunday.

Saturday’s third-round match was tense and entertaining, the difference ultimately being Pierre’s second goal of the season.

