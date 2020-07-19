Portland reaches knockout stage after 2-1 win over Houston

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored for the Portland Timbers, who clinched a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.
With a pair of wins to open the World Cup-style tournament, the Timbers have secured one of the top two spots in Group F going into Thursday’s match against the Los Angeles Football Club.
Alberth Ellis scored on a penalty kick for the Dynamo, who have one point through two matches. They would need a win over the LA Galaxy on Thursday to have any hope of advancing.
