Portland Trail Blazers (7-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Golden State Warriors after Anfernee Simons scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers’ 118-117 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors are 10-12 against conference opponents. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA with 27.9 assists per game. Chris Paul leads the Warriors averaging 7.7.

The Trail Blazers are 3-15 in Western Conference play. Portland is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by Simons averaging 3.8.

The Warriors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers’ 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 118-114 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 28.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Grant is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Simons is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness).

Trail Blazers: Toumani Camara: day to day (thumb), Shaedon Sharpe: out (adductor), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.