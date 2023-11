PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League semifinals gets underway this weekend.

The two-seeded Portland Thorns will host the six-seeded Gotham FC at Providence Park Sunday. This follows three weeks of rest for the Thorns.

It’s your last chance to see them at home this year, because a win gives them a ticket to San Diego for the championship game next weekend against either the San Diego Wave or the OL Reign.

Kickoff for this Sunday’s semifinal is set for 4 p.m.