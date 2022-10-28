PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a long and sometimes draining season, the Portland Thorns have a chance at history as they face off against the Kansas City Current in Washington, D.C. for the National Women’s Soccer League Championship.

This will be the fourth overall appearance in the NWSL title match for the Thorns — the most of any team in league history. Portland sits at 2-1 in their championship games, with both wins coming in the matches played outside of Portland in 2013 and 2017.

The success of the Thorns has helped solidify Portland as a powerhouse city for professional soccer in the U.S.

Portland defeated Kansas City earlier this year in April and fought to a draw in September. The Thorns have won four of their six matchups all-time with the Current, including a victory in last year’s Challenge Cup.

The Thorns have been a high-octane offensive team in 2022, averaging 2.23 goals per game in the regular season, the second-highest goals per game average in NWSL history.

The game will take place at 5 p.m. local time Saturday, Oct. 28 and can be viewed live on KOIN 6 TV.