Look closely and you'll see stars representing championships and the team's motto

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When the Portland Thorns take to the pitch this season, spectators might notice they’re sporting new, elaborately designed kits.

With thorny roses winding around the shoulders, roman numerals and a dagger piercing the team’s crest, the artwork resembles tattoos splashed onto the jersey. While the design itself is something worth admiring, it’s the symbolism woven into the thorny brambles that truly makes the kits special.

The dagger features two stars for the Thorns’ two previous championships, plus a third, red star above the hilt of the dagger for the championship the team won in 2022.

Roman numerals displayed above the dagger show the number 2013, the Thorns’ inaugural National Women’s Soccer League Season.

“This jersey speaks to both the artistry that our players exhibit on the pitch and the creativity of our incredible fans. Bold, unique, undeniably Portland,” the team wrote in a post on its website.

The team said the jersey shows they will always protect their crest and carry the Rose City on their shoulders.

The kits were designed by Nike and a spokesperson for the company said the 2023 kit represents the strength, ‘ride-or-die’ mentality and artistic flair the Thorns bring onto the pitch every time they play.

Nike said it collaborated with Thorns’ fans to create the tattoo-inspired design. They said it expresses the team’s devotion to the city it calls home.

The jersey features the motto “Rip City Till I Die” across its chest.

In addition to getting input from fans, Nike said it worked closely with the club to capture the spirit of the city, the attitude of its athletes and the connection they share with their fans and community.

The Portland Thorns said a limited number of women’s and men’s authentic and replica jerseys are available to purchase online and at the stadium retail store.