PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rose City soccer fans, mark your calendars. The Portland Thorns released their 2023 season schedule Wednesday morning.

The National Women’s Soccer League team kicks off the 2023 regular season schedule against the Orlando Pride at Providence Park on Sunday, March 26. The match starts at 2 p.m.

The Thorns will play 22 games this season, along with a a set of matches for the UKG NWSL Challenge Cut. There will be a total of 14 home matches.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. PT.

The Challenge Cup will run concurrently with the regular season, but will conclude with four teams facing off in semi final matches on Wednesday, Sept. 6 ahead of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Final on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Thorns will compete against San Diego Wave FC, OL Reign and Angel City FC in their Challenge Cup group.

Six teams will qualify for the NWSL playoffs that are set to begin in late October. The top two seeds will receive a first-round bye, meaning the teams will not need to play in the first round.

The NWSL Championship will be held on Nov. 11.

The full Portland Thorns FC schedule is available to view online.

The Portland Thorns are the reigning 2022 champions after defeating the Kansas City Current 2-0.

The Thorns’ first match against Kansas City in the 2023 season is on Saturday, April 1.