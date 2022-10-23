The Portland Thorns hosted the San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park in the NWSL semifinals, October 23, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns are one win away from playing for another NWSL championship. Sunday afternoon they host San Diego Wave FC in a nationally televised match.

Late in the first half, the score is tied 1-1.

The Thorns are in the playoffs for the 6th consecutive season and earned the overall Number 2 seed in the playoffs on the basis of their 10-3-9 regular season record.

This is the first time the Thorns and San Diego will face each other in the playoffs. The winner will head to DC for the NWSL Championship on October 29. That 5 p.m. match will also be televised on CBS/KOIN 6.

All of this comes in the wake of the upheaval the Thorns and Portland Timbers have faced in recent weeks.

At Providence Park, Thorns supporters were seen holding red “For Sale” signs before kickoff between the Thorns and Wave.

