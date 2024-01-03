PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Thorns owner Meritt Paulson has sold the team, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Paulson, who has been involved with a number of controversies in recent years has sold the club to southern California-based RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal.

According to multiple reports, the team was sold for $63 million. Paulson will also reportedly maintain ownership of the Portland Timbers.

“I have immense pride in what the Portland Thorns have meant for not just the NWSL, but all of women’s sports,” said Paulson. “They have been both aspirational and foundational, a cornerstone franchise of the NWSL that helped grow the league to the successful place it is in today.”

Lisa Bhathal Merage will serve as controlling owner and National Women’s Soccer League Governor, while Alex Bhathal will serve as NWSL Alternate Governor.

“This is a milestone day for our family, and for the amazing Portland community,” says Lisa Bhathal Merage. “Everything we do centers on positive impact. As fans ourselves, and as seasoned sports and real estate operators, we believe in the future of Portland and the NWSL, and in the tremendous opportunity that surrounds this iconic team. I would like to thank Merritt Paulson for believing in our vision for this club and for all that he and the Thorns have done for the growth of the NWSL and women’s soccer in this country. We look forward to working with the Timbers throughout this transition and beyond to ensure the continued success of the Thorns at Providence Park.”

The Thorns will continue to play their matches at Providence Park, as the team is under a lease through 2035 at the stadium in downtown Portland.

“For this next phase of growth and stability, I am delighted to transfer ownership of the Thorns to Lisa Bhathal Merage and her family, whose extensive experience in sports and business make them ideal owners,” Paulson said. “Having female-led ownership and a commitment to construct the Thorns a dedicated training facility are tremendous positives. I remain committed to the Thorns’ success at their Providence Park home, and we are excited about making our operating partnership with the Bhathals smooth and successful for all involved, and most importantly, seamless for Thorns players, staff, and fans.”