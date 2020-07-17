Portland Thorns upset Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Morgan Weaver #22 of Portland Thorns FC celebrates with teammate Simone Charley #38 after scoring a goal in the 68th minute against Katelyn Rowland #0 of North Carolina Courage during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns upset the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over the top ranked team on Friday morning.

The Courage were favored to win the Challenge Cup as the current NWSL champion and after winning all four preliminary round games.

The winning goal was scored by Thorns forward Morgan Weaver in the game’s 68th minute.

The Thorns were ranked at No. 8 going into Friday’s game.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss