Portland Thorns upset Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns upset the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over the top ranked team on Friday morning.
The Courage were favored to win the Challenge Cup as the current NWSL champion and after winning all four preliminary round games.
The winning goal was scored by Thorns forward Morgan Weaver in the game’s 68th minute.
The Thorns were ranked at No. 8 going into Friday’s game.
