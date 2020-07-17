Portland Thorns upset Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Morgan Weaver #22 of Portland Thorns FC celebrates with teammate Simone Charley #38 after scoring a goal in the 68th minute against Katelyn Rowland #0 of North Carolina Courage during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns upset the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over the top ranked team on Friday morning.

The Courage were favored to win the Challenge Cup as the current NWSL champion and after winning all four preliminary round games.

The winning goal was scored by Thorns forward Morgan Weaver in the game’s 68th minute.

The Thorns were ranked at No. 8 going into Friday’s game.

Morgan Weaver's first professional goal couldn't have come at a better time for #BAONPDX.



They're up 1-0 on the Courage in the 68th minute of the quarterfinals in the #NWSLChallengeCup — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) July 17, 2020

This is the game-winning goal…



but the game was won IN goal for #BAONPDX.



Britt Eckerstrom with an MVP performance https://t.co/fcvA0rSxHv — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) July 17, 2020

The No. 8 Thorns knock off No. 1 Courage.



WHAT AN UPSET! — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) July 17, 2020