PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off early Thursday morning with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia both winning their first matches.

Throughout the next several weeks, several women with Portland connections will compete with and against the top soccer players from around the world with hopes of taking home the hardware when the biggest event in women’s soccer culminates with the World Cup match on August 20.

In late June, Thorns stars Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn were announced as members of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

This will be a World Cup debut for Smith, a forward who was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2022. Dunn has been on the USWNT roster once before, in 2019, when the team won its fourth World Cup.

In 2019, Dunn also played alongside Megan Rapinoe — the former University of Portland star who was named the Best FIFA Women’s Player that same year. Rapinoe is also set to play in the upcoming World Cup, but in early July, the Olympic gold medalist announced that it would be her last with the USWNT before retiring.

The USWNT is the betting favorite to win the 2023 World Cup, which would be the third in a row for the team.

Additionally, current Thorns captain Christine Sinclair will don the captain’s armband for team Canada where she will be joined by former Thorns player Adriana Leon. Lindsey Horan, currently on loan from Portland to Lyon, will also suit up for the Stars and Stripes. Former Thorn Alex Morgan, who currently plays for San Diego, is also on the USWNT roster.

Thorns midfielder Hina Sugita will join the Japan Women’s National Team for the second time this year, while midfielder Rocky Rodriguez will be doing the same for Costa Rica.

For those who want to watch the USWNT in the group matches, here’s the schedule:

Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m vs. Vietnam

Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, August 1 at 12 a.m. vs. Portugal

Thorns FC has additional information on which of its pub partners will host watch parties throughout the series, but the big party in Downtown Portland kicks off this Friday.

Hosted by The Sports Bra and the Portland Community Football Club, the event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. It features a screening of “Bend It Like Beckham” and offers Vietnamese food in honor of the USWNT match against Vietnam.