PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The impending Major League Soccer season has already ushered in new uniforms for the Portland Timbers, and this year’s kits feature a never-before-seen look for the team.

The Timbers debuted their “Portland Plaid” kit on Wednesday morning. The kit and its primary jersey fittingly display a plaid pattern with the colors ponderosa, shadow green and gold.

According to a release, the new design is meant to represent the close relationship between the team and its community of supporters. The Timbers’ 16th jersey also nods to Portland’s unparalleled love of plaid.

“Our new primary kit celebrates what this club means to this city, and what this city means to our club,” Timbers CEO Heather Davis said in the release. “We collaborated with our partners at Adidas to create something that is uniquely Portland in all the best ways. Every design detail represents how soccer brings us all together for the love of our city and our team.”

The Timbers’ premier plaid jersey has gold trim on its sleeve cuffs and collar, with a two-person crosscut saw on the inside of the collar that symbolizes teamwork. You’ll also find a shout-out to the team’s favorite place on the bottom of the jersey, which reads “For the Rose City.”

January 28 2023; Portland, OR, USA; Timbers 2023 Media Day. Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-Portland Timbers

Portland soccer fans can now buy the new kit from the online MLS Store or from PTFC Authentics. The merchandise will soon be available in the PTFC Authentic brick-and-mortar shop at Providence Park as well.

The Timbers will unveil their Portland Plaid kit in person during their regular-season opening match against Sporting Kansas City. The game kicks off at Providence Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.