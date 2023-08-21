PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Timbers sitting in 12th place with 10 matches left this season, the Portland Timbers fired head coach Gio Savarese.

In a statement released late Monday, the Timbers said assistant coach Miles Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the 2023 MLS season.

Owner Merritt Paulson said Savarese was “an exceptional coach” and “a joy to work with.”

“He has achieved some fabulous results during his tenure with the club, including two MLS Cup appearances and the MLS is Back championship. I want to thank Gio for all that he has given us. He will be missed,” Paulson said.

In more than 5 seasons with the Timbers, Savarese built a record of 74-62-47. He led Portland to 2 MLS Cup finals and won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. He’s the winningest coach in Portland Timbers history.

He joined the Timbers in December 2017 after coaching the New York Cosmos for 5 seasons.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment that Gio has given to the Portland Timbers over that last six seasons, and it has been an honor to have had the chance to work with him,” General Manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement. “His success during his time with the club speaks for itself, and we wish Gio the best moving forward.”

