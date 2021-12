Portland Timbers release 2022 season schedule

A general view of the Providence Park seats before the 2021 MLS Western Conference Playoff Final game between the Portland Timbers and the Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on December 04, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers have announced the team’s full schedule for the upcoming 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The 34-game regular-season schedule starts off with hosting the New England Revolution at Providence Park on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The MLS Cup playoffs start after the regular season, according to the Timber, and the playoffs will wrap up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting on Nov. 21.

The new season’s schedule came days after the Timbers’ hopes to win the MLS Cup were crushed by New York City.

Date Opponent Kickoff Television Saturday, Feb. 26 New England Revolution 4:30pm Yes – FOX Sunday, March 6 @LAFC 7pm Yes – FS1 Saturday, March 12 Austin FC 7:30pm Saturday, March 19 @FC Dallas 5:30pm Sunday, March 27 Orlando City SC 1pm Yes – ESPN Sunday, April 3 LA Galaxy 7pm Yes – FS1 Saturday, April 9 @Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6:30pm Saturday, April 16 @Houston Dynamo FC 3pm Saturday, April 23 Real Salt Lake 7pm Saturday, April 30 @Colorado Rapids 6pm Saturday, May 7 @New York Red Bulls 4pm Saturday, May 14 Sporting Kansas City 7pm Wednesday, May 18 @San Jose Earthquakes 7:30pm Sunday, May 22 Philadelphia Union 7pm Yes – FS1 Saturday, May 28 @Inter Miami CF 5pm Saturday, June 18 @LA Galaxy 2pm Yes – ESPN Saturday, June 25 Colorado Rapids 7:30pm Wednesday, June 29 Houston Dynamo FC 7:30pm Sunday, July 3 @Nashville SC 5:30pm Saturday, July 9 @Seattle Sounders FC 1:30pm Yes – FOX Sunday, July 17 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30pm Saturday, July 23 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30pm Saturday, July 30 @Minnesota United FC 12pm Yes – ABC Wednesday, Aug. 3 Nashville SC 7:30pm Saturday, Aug. 6 FC Dallas 7:30pm Saturday, Aug. 13 @Toronto FC 4:30pm Sunday, Aug. 21 @Sporting Kansas City 5pm Yes – FS1 Friday, Aug. 26 Seattle Sounders FC 7pm Yes – ESPN Wednesday, Aug. 31 @Austin FC 6pm Sunday, Sept. 4 Atlanta United FC 2:30pm Yes – FOX Saturday, Sept. 10 Minnesota United FC 7pm Sunday, Sept. 18 @Columbus Crew SC 10am Yes – ESPN Sunday, Oct. 2 LAFC 12pm Yes – ABC Sunday, Oct. 9 @Real Salt Lake 2pm

Timbers officials say the full television and radio broadcast schedule for the rest fo the 2022 season “will be announced at a later date.”