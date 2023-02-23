Providence Park in Portland before a NWSL semifinal match between the Thorns and San Diego Wave FC, October 23, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers will have to wait a couple more days to begin their 2023 campaign.

Due to the severe winter storm in Portland, the Timbers season opener at Providence Park, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The game against Sporting Kansas City will now kick off Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The club says the game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution.” Tickets originally bought for Saturday will be honored for Monday’s match.

All Timbers matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.