PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the best coaches in club history looks to remain with Portland Timbers for the long haul.

The Timbers announced Wednesday that they have signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a multiyear contract extension, which runs through 2025, with a club option year in 2026.

“Gio has a proven track record of success in MLS, and we are excited to officially announce his extension as the head coach of the Portland Timbers,” said Ned Grabavoy, the Timbers’ technical director. “We are thrilled that he’ll continue to be our on-field leader for years to come and he will certainly play a major role in helping the club continue to progress.”

Since taking over the Timbers in 2018, Savarese has led the club to two Western Conference championships and a pair of appearances in the MLS Cup (2018, 2021). Savarese also guided the team to a 2020 MLS is Back Tournament title, and became the only manager in franchise history to take the club to the playoffs four times in five seasons.

As Savarese gears up for his sixth season, he is on track to be the longest-tenured coach the Timbers have ever had. His 68 wins as the head coach of the Timbers are tied for the most in club history.

“This is something that has been in the works since the MLS Cup last season, and for me, what felt right was to stay in Portland,” Savarese said. “I love the passion and the energy that our fans bring, and I believe in Portland as a soccer city. I’m honored to lead this team and plan to continue to help the team be competitive and build something bigger so we can make the fans very proud.”