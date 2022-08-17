PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 regular season schedule was released Wednesday, featuring several marquee matchups in Rip City.

The Blazers open the season at Sacramento on Oct. 19 before taking on Phoenix, the 2021 Western Conference champs on Oct. 21. Two days later, Portland travels to Los Angeles for the first of their four matchups with the LeBron James-led Lakers. The Blazers play host to the Lakers on Jan. 22 and Feb. 13.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors come to Portland for a pair of games against the Blazers on Feb. 8 and in the regular season finale on April 9.

West Linn native and former Oregon Duck Payton Pritchard returns to Rip City late this season when the Boston Celtics, the reigning champions of the East, take on the Blazers on March 17.

All 82 games can be seen on ROOT Sports. The Blazers are also currently scheduled to play two games on ESPN, one game on TNT and 11 games on NBA TV.

The complete schedule can be found here.