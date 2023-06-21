PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After lots of chatter about Damian Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers, it appears that the All-Star point guard will be staying in Portland.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard is “not available” for a trade and the Blazers are not open to dealing him.

“(Lillard) says he wants to stay in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who has tried to call about the possibility of trying to trade for him,” Wojnarowski said on The Pat McAfee show on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat have shown interest in acquiring Lillard after reaching the NBA Finals this season. Lillard averaged a career-high of 32.2 points per game in 2022-23.

Lillard’s contract links him in with the Blazers through the 2025-26 season, with a player option the following year.