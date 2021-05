PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers passes against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during Round 1, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on May 29, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The final score at the Moda Center was 115-95 in favor of Rip City. The game ties up the series.

The Blazers had tough back-to-back losses in the series, including a home game loss on Thursday. The series returns to Denver on Tuesday, with Game 6 back in Portland this Thursday.

The sound of a guaranteed Game 6 & tying the series up in dominant fashion



FINAL | #RipCity 115, Nuggets 95 pic.twitter.com/Z7PD565DZL — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) May 29, 2021

Exactly the game the Blazers needed. A tough loss Thursday, but bounced back in a big way and gave themselves some momentum going into game 5. #RipCity — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) May 29, 2021

