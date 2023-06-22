PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected 19-year-old Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite on Thursday evening.

There have been months of speculation on what the Blazers would do with their pick. Those close to the organization believed the Blazers might trade it in an attempt to provide Damian Lillard with more star power — but as for now, the top point guard prospect in this year’s draft belongs to Portland.

Henderson averaged 16.5 points per game in his second season for the Ignite on 43% shooting. He also averaged 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

While he possesses many offensive talents, Henderson shot under 30% from beyond the arc in his two seasons in the G League.

Despite his relatively small stature, the 6-foot-2 guard has a 6-foot-9 wingspan. According to Sports Illustrated, Henderson is one of the best athletes in the 2023 class, and with his speed, explosiveness and touch at the rim, he is ready to be an NBA point guard and contribute immediately.