PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, who are “eager to retain him long-term,” ESPN reports.

On Wednesday, Holiday was originally traded to Portland from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade that sent the Blazers’ Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

According to ESPN sources, the Blazers will acquire from the Celtics Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick acquired from the Golden State Warriors.

Holiday, 33, is a 6-4 point guard with a year left on his current contract.

Brogdon, 30, is also a 6-4 point guard. Williams, 25, is a 6-9 center.

Flipping Holiday for Brogdon, Williams and more draft capital means the Trail Blazers have now turned Lillard into four players (with Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara also included as part of Wednesday’s deal), three first-round picks and two pick swaps. That’s a strong haul for Lillard, who was officially welcomed to Milwaukee by his new team on Saturday, the Associated Press said.

