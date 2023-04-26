This new team expands the NBA G League to 31 teams for the 2023-2024 season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major League Baseball may not be coming to Portland any time soon, but basketball fans can look forward to another hoops franchise gracing the Rose City.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that they would be adding an NBA G League affiliate franchise for the 2023-24 season. The G League, formally known as the D-League, is the NBA’s minor league system used to develop players and coaches. The team will play their home games at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus in North Portland.

As of last season, the Blazers, along with the Phoenix Suns were the only two NBA teams without a G League affiliate.

The addition of this team expands the NBA G League to a record 31 teams for the 2023-2023 season.

“It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development,” said Joe Cronin, Portland Trail Blazers general manager.

He thanked team owner Jody Allen for making it a priority to have the team ready for the next season.

“It will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole.”

The Blazers last had a G League affiliate in the Idaho Stampede from 2012 to 2014. However, Portland just had a single-affiliation partnership, meaning that they controlled basketball operations, but a separate ownership group controlled the business side of things. The team was moved to Salt Lake City in 2016 and is now affiliated with the Utah Jazz.

The team will play a 50-game schedule starting in November.

“The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

The Chiles Center dome stadium seats more than 4,800 people and has hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Phil Knight college basketball tournaments in November 2022.

At the end of the 2022-2023 NBA season, nine Portland Trail Blazers had NBA G League experience: Ibou Badji, John Butler Jr., Chance Comanche, Drew Eubanks, Keon Johnson, Skylar Mays, Justin Minaya, Anfernee Simons and Jeenathan Williams.

Currently, more than half the players who play in the NBA have G League experience.

The name and brand of the new Portland team, along with the team’s front office and coaching staff, will be announced at a later date, according to the Trail Blazers.