Playoffs are here: Blazers set for Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard calls for a foul against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the 2019-2020 NBA season began, no one imagined Game 1 of the playoffs would take place August 18. But it is.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers tip-off at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Playoff series inside the bubble in Orlando.

Related Content Blazers’ Zach Collins out for Game 1 against Lakers

But power forward Zach Collins won’t be in the lineup with an ankle injury. Monday, head coach Terry Stotts described the pain Collins is experiencing: “There’s soreness in the top of his ankle when runs.”

He’s played in just 11 games this season after dislocating his left labrum and having surgery to repair it in November of 2019.

“It’s not ideal,” Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said. “He’s been out the entire season basically and when he came back it was something we were super excited about. He made a difference for us.”