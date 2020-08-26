Game 5 vs Lakers: Win or go home for Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja (44) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Since dropping Game 1 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers have had some of their best bubble showings. Now LeBron James has a chance to close out yet another series. James’ teams went 5-5 in his first 10 series-clinching opportunities; they’re 30-5 in those situations since.

“One thing about playing a team that’s desperate, they understand that if they lose, they go home,” James said. “So, we’ve got to be just as desperate as they are.”

— INJURY WATCH: Portland G Damian Lillard (sprained right knee) has been ruled out for Game 5, which further diminishes the Blazers’ hopes of pulling off a comeback in the series.

— NEED TO KNOW: LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series, on the cusp now of making that 14-0 and getting the Lakers to the second round for the first time since 2012. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games; Cleveland went 36-8 with him in those, Miami went 16-2.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Lakers G Danny Green. He was 3 for 4 from 3-point range in Game 4, suggesting he might be in a rhythm. Green isn’t a volume scorer — his last 50 playoff games, all of them starts, haven’t resulted in a single 20-point effort — but if teams must guard him more closely everything will get a lot easier for the Lakers.

— PRESSURE IS ON: The Lakers. With the Houston-Oklahoma City series certain to last until at least Friday, the Lakers are playing for rest and preparation time right now. Ending this in five games ensures they won’t play again until at least Sunday.