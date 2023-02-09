Overall, the Blazers made three moves over the last 24 hours, including one with 10 minutes left until the trade deadline.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday’s trade deadline did not go out with a whimper for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ten minutes before the noon trade deadline cut off, the Blazers traded away Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors for five second-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gary Payton II was with the Warriors last season when they won the NBA championship and signed with the Blazers as a free agent this summer.

He had played in 14 games for Portland this season due to a core injury that required surgery in the offseason, causing him to sit out until January.

Before trading away Payton II, the Blazers were involved in a three-way trade with the 76ers and the Hornets that sent Matisse Thybulle to Portland, as first reported by Wojnarowski.

The Blazers gave up a 2029 second-round pick and newly acquired former Knick Svi Mykhailiuk in the trade. Thybulle is well known as a defensive stopper in the league, which the Blazers desperately need as they have the 27th-ranked defense in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers also traded Josh Hart on Wednesday night to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, a protected first-round pick, Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailuk. The pick the Knicks sent Portland is a protected 2023 first-round pick that turns into four future second-round picks if not used this year, according to ESPN.

Reddish hasn’t played in an NBA game since Dec. 3, as he fell out of the Knicks’ rotation.

The last game he started in was Nov. 18. In the games he has played this year, he’s averaging 8.4 PPG and shooting 45% from the field. Reddish has always been touted as a player with a lot of upside, but hasn’t been quite able to put it together on the floor in his four years in the league.

Reddish will be a restricted free agent this summer.