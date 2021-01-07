Lillard scores 39 as Blazers rout Timberwolves

Blazers led by 33 in the second half

by: The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez, top right, and guard Jarrett Culver scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory.

CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half.

Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.

