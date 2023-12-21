PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you happened to be in the Tualatin Fred Meyer’s on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., you certainly were met with a scene you weren’t expecting.

The entire Blazers team took kids from several nonprofits holiday shopping as the best kind of pandemonium broke out in the store.

“This is my favorite event that we do,” said Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

Each player and coach was paired with a family or two to go around the store with and pick out whatever they liked.

“I think we’re so blessed to be in this position that we’re in,” said Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson. “I think it’s only right for us to brighten up another person’s day, especially if they’re less fortunate or not even that, if they just need a smile. I think that’s what we’re here for. That’s what I’m on this earth for, at least.”

Henderson undoubtedly brought that joy to the two boys he took around the store. It was evident the whole time as they smiled ear to ear.

“We were so happy,” said Ya Sin Muhammad, of when he found out he was paired with Henderson.

“I started jumping up and down,” added Muhammad’s friend, Cidel Teves, who was also paired with the guard.

For Billups, those moments are special, but he ultimately hopes it fades over the course of the event for a good reason.

“I want them to understand and normalize us, if you will,” said Billups. “To know that yeah, we have a fun job. We play basketball, we coach basketball, but man, we’re just normal people. That’s what I usually get out of this and to get them to understand that.”

No matter what the kids took out of the day, it’s one they will never forget.

“It was like a dream,” said shopping spree participant Mia Pervish-Reid. “The thing that was special for me was buying stuff for my family and for my sister.”

When asked to clarify if her favorite thing about the day was buying gifts for other people, Pervish-Reid answered as earnestly as she could: “Yes.”