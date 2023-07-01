PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers star player Damian Lillard has requested a trade, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne that Lillard made the request and that the franchise will work with him, according to the report.

The sports media outlet reported that Lillard met with team general manager Joe Cronin on Monday, June 26 to “discuss the future of the team.”

During the 2022-23 NBA season, the point guard averaged 32.2 points per game before he sat out for the final month. Lillard also set a personal and franchise record against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26, when he scored 71 points.

“His 32.2 points per game would be the most by a player to change teams the following season,” ESPN said.

Lillard has played for the Portland team for 11 seasons, since he was chosen as the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2012.

This is a developing story.